Toyota working on 2 new models to expand EV line-up
Toyota has big plans for its legendary Land Cruiser lineup, with the introduction of two electric models: the Compact Cruiser EV and the luxurious Land Cruiser Se. This move is in line with Toyota's goal to keep the Land Cruiser relevant in a world moving toward zero-emission vehicles. The Compact Cruiser EV, aimed at urban enthusiasts, was first revealed as a concept in 2021, while the Land Cruiser Se's production version is set to debut around 2026.
Compact Cruiser EV will target urban market
The Compact Cruiser EV will be a smaller version of the 2024 Land Cruiser, targeting younger urban buyers. This stylish compact electric SUV will aim to capture the essence of the Land Cruiser in a more affordable package. It's expected to use Toyota's E-TNGA platform, similar to the bZ4X, with an electric powertrain. Release details are still under wraps, but it's likely to compete with vehicles like Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Design elements of Compact Cruiser EV
Taking cues from the J40-generation Land Cruiser of the 1960s, the Compact Cruiser EV concept was designed at Toyota's ED2 development center in Nice, France. It boasts blocky, upright proportions, squared-off wheel arches, and off-road accessories reminiscent of its predecessor. Built on a variation of the E-TNGA platform like the bZ4X, the concept combines the Land Cruiser's heritage with modern electric mobility and design elements such as roof racks and auxiliary lights.
Land Cruiser SE will deliver around 970km range
For those who crave a mix of ruggedness and luxury, Toyota plans to bring the Land Cruiser Se concept to life. This high-end SUV will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Land Cruiser and shall feature a unibody structure, longer dimensions than 2024 Land Cruiser, and Toyota's next-generation prismatic cell battery. It will boast a range of around 966km on a single charge. Toyota's electrification of the Land Cruiser is a strategic move to meet the growing demand for e-SUVs.