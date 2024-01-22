Everything we know about Ather Rizta e-scooter arriving in mid-2024

Ather Energy is gearing up to launch its latest electric scooter, the Ather Rizta, in India. Its deliveries are set to begin within six months of its mid-2024 debut. CEO Tarun Mehta shared the news on social media, sparking excitement among EV scooter fans. The Rizta will represent a shift from Ather's sporty 450 Series, focusing on a more family-friendly design.

Spy shots reveal Ather Rizta's design

Recent spy shots of the Ather Rizta reveal a scooter designed to cater to Indian consumers seeking practicality, comfort, and a family-oriented appeal. The scooter is anticipated to be bigger and more spacious than previous models. Key features will include a horizontally integrated LED headlight and taillight built into the front panel, and a roomier floorboard area compared to the current 450X model.

Expected specs and range

The Ather Rizta is likely to borrow hardware, features, and powertrain from the successful 450 lineup. At present, Ather retails the 450S with a 2.9kWh battery and the 450X with choices of 2.9kWh and 3.7kWh batteries. Both models boast a top speed of 90km/h, with the 450S delivering a range of 115km and the 450X variants providing 111km and 150km of range, respectively. The Rizta is expected to include the 450S' Deep View display for cost efficiency.

Pricing and availability

Ather Energy wants to unveil the Ather Rizta at the Ather Community Day Celebration (ACDC) 2024. CEO Tarun Mehta hinted at an impressive showcase for the family-focused electric scooter. Rumors suggest that the company will price the Rizta around Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an enticing competitor in the electric scooter category, directly taking on the TVS iQube range.