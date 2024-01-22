Audi A6 Avant E-Tron will arrive in mid-2024: Expected features

It will have a range of around 700km

Audi's upcoming electric car, the A6 Avant E-Tron, has been seen on the road during testing. The production model is said to be 90% to 95% similar to the concept vehicle, and the spy photos seem to confirm this. The electric wagon will boast a stylish design and cutting-edge features, with many elements from the concept making it into the final version.

Exterior design and features

The Audi A6 Avant E-Tron's exterior showcases Audi's signature 'Singleframe' grille as a closed panel, accompanied by sharp battery cooling vents and split-style digital matrix LED headlights. The car has a lengthy, low profile with artistic lower door panels and trim, a pointed hockey-stick-shaped D-pillar and a curved trim piece above the windows. The production model will have inset handles in place of pop-out flush door handles. The rear spoiler and diffuser are more subtle than in the original concept.

Performance specifications and platform

Built on Volkswagen's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which also supports the Porsche Macan EV, the A6 E-Tron is anticipated to have an 800V design and a 100kWh battery pack. This will provide a claimed WLTP range of 700km and shall support DC fast charging of up to 270kW. The twin-motor system is estimated to generate 469hp of power and 800Nm of torque. A single-motor version is also expected, along with adaptive damping and air suspension options.

Interior technology and expected launch

Although Audi has not unveiled the A6 E-Tron's interior, it will likely take cues from the new Q6 E-Tron's "Digital Stage" infotainment system. This features a curved glass with an 11.9-inch digital driver's display, a 14.9-inch infotainment system, and a 10.9-inch touchscreen for passengers. The A6 Avant E-Tron is predicted to break cover in mid-2024, shortly after the sedan version.