Audi Q5 Limited Edition goes official at Rs. 70 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 18, 2023 | 11:44 am 2 min read

The model is available in the Technology trim

German automaker Audi has introduced the Limited Edition of its Q5 SUV in India, targeting a niche segment of luxury car enthusiasts. The exclusive Mythos Black exterior and Okapi Brown cabin color combination, along with the Black Styling Package Plus, set this variant apart from the standard Q5. The four-wheeler is available in the Technology trim, offering a unique blend of style, performance, and cutting-edge features.

A look at its design and interiors

Audi Q5's Limited Edition boasts black-colored Audi rings, grille, roof rails, and window trim strips. The SUV retains its single-frame grille with vertical struts, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a comfort key for keyless entry, and sensor-controlled boot-lid operation. Inside, the cabin features leatherette upholstery, powered front seats with driver memory, eight airbags, park assist, and three-zone climate control. It also gets 30-color ambient lighting and an Audi phone box with wireless phone charging.

What about its tech and performance?

Audi Q5 Limited Edition has a 10.0-inch infotainment screen, a B&O sound system featuring 19 speakers, and a digital instrument cluster. Under the hood, the vehicle draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 265hp and a peak torque of 370Nm. The mill is linked to a 7-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

How much does it cost?

In India, the Audi Q5 Limited Edition carries a price tag of Rs. 69.72 lakh. Meanwhile, the standard model starts at Rs. 62.35 lakh and goes up to Rs. 68.22 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

