Next Article

The 2024 Kia Telluride features an all-LED lighting setup

Kia Motors announces massive recall of Telluride SUVs: Here's why

By Pradnesh Naik 10:18 am Mar 29, 202410:18 am

What's the story Kia Motors has issued a significant recall of 427,407 units of the Telluride SUV in the US, manufactured between 2020 and 2024. The recall is in response to concerns that these vehicles may unexpectedly roll away when parked. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) identified the root cause as improper assembly of the intermediate shaft and the right front driveshaft.

Findings

Investigation reveals potential roll-away issue

The South Korean automaker first identified this potential issue in April 2022. Over two years, the company found 16 vehicles that reportedly moved while in Park mode. These vehicles also displayed a grinding noise and/or would not engage Drive or Reverse. Six of these SUVs showed damage to their intermediate shaft splines, leading Kia Motors to initiate the recall.

Recall process

Recall action commences mid-May

Starting May 15, Kia Motors will begin notifying owners about the recall. Owners will be instructed to take their vehicles, to the nearest authorized dealer where a service technician will install updated electronic parking brake software. This software is designed to engage the brakes when in Park mode, when the engine is off, and also when the vehicle comes to a stop and the driver's door is open.

Safety measures

Kia Motor's proactive measures to ensure customer safety

The carmaker's proactive recall aims at ensuring customer safety and maintaining trust in their brand. After updating the software, technicians will inspect the intermediate shaft and replace it if found damaged. Despite these findings, Kia Motors has stated that it is unaware of any injuries, crashes, or fatalities related to this potential problem. Owners are encouraged to respond promptly once they receive notification about this recall.