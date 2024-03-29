Next Article

By Pradnesh Naik 09:27 am Mar 29, 2024

What's the story Suzuki has introduced the V-Strom 800DE in India, priced at Rs. 10.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed motorcycle features the Japanese marque's reliable 776cc, liquid-cooled, 270-degree parallel-twin engine that delivers a maximum power of 84.3hp and a peak torque of 78Nm. The motor is coupled with a slick six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch, and includes a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

Looks

V-Strom 800DE: Design and specifications

The V-Strom 800DE shares its steel frame with the recently unveiled GSX-8S naked bike. However, alterations have been made to the subframe to support additional weight from a passenger and luggage. The motorcycle, with a fuel tank capacity of 20-liter, weighs approximately 230kg and has a seat height of 855mm. Unlike its predecessor, the V-Strom 650XT, this model rides on 21/17-inch wire-spoke wheels with tube-type tires.

Technology

Advanced electronic aids and suspension system

The V-Strom 800DE comes with a comprehensive set of electronic aids, including four riding modes (one being Gravel mode), three traction control settings, and dual-channel ABS. These features are controlled via a cutting-edge 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster. The suspension system comprises adjustable inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit with remote preload adjustability, both provided by Showa. The bike also offers impressive suspension travel and ground clearance of 220mm each.

Safety

Braking system and additional features

The V-Strom 800DE's braking system includes a pair of 310mm discs at the front with four-piston floating calipers and a 260mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. The motorcycle also incorporates Suzuki's Easy Start System and Low RPM Assist feature. Priced below its main competitor, the Honda Transalp 750 (Rs. 11 lakh), the V-Strom 800DE is available in three colors, namely Champion Yellow No. 2, Glass Matte Mechanical Gray, and Glass Sparkle Black.