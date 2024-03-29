Next Article

Design-wise, the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 will resemble the Pulsar N150

Bajaj Pulsar N125 spotted testing in India: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 03:05 am Mar 29, 202403:05 am

What's the story Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce the highly anticipated Pulsar N125 in India soon. The all-new motorcycle has been sighted during its preliminary testing phase, offering a glimpse into the new model's exciting features. The bike's design echoes the Pulsar N150, characterized by an aggressive LED headlight and sleek, sharp lines. The alloy wheel design pays homage to the Pulsar NS125.

Safety and convenience

Pulsar N125 will feature telescopic forks at the front

The new-age Bajaj Pulsar N125 will boast telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock suspension unit. It will feature a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. Interestingly, the handlebar on the Pulsar N125 seems taller than that of the Pulsar N150. The bike is also expected to feature the same LCD instrument console as the recently updated NS125, which includes Bluetooth connectivity but lacks turn-by-turn navigation.

Expectation

The Pulsar N125 will rejuvenate Bajaj's 125cc range

The Pulsar N125 is expected to house the same 124.45cc, single-cylinder mill found in the NS125, albeit in a retuned avatar. The launch of this model aims to breathe new life into Bajaj's 125cc range, considering that the design of the NS125 has remained unchanged for a while. This move is seen as an attempt by the bikemaker to revamp its offerings in this segment.