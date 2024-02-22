The Super Meteor 650 was the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to get an all-LED lighting setup

Royal Enfield celebrates Super Meteor's first anniversary with nationwide ride

By Pradnesh Naik 01:03 pm Feb 22, 2024

What's the story Royal Enfield commemorated the first anniversary of its flagship motorcycle, the Super Meteor 650, with a massive ride across 41 Indian cities. Over 2,000 proud Super Meteor owners joined in the festivities. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, CCO of Royal Enfield, said that the first year of the Super Meteor 650 marks a significant milestone in the automaker's journey.

About the bike

Super Meteor 650 starts at Rs. 3.64 lakh

The Super Meteor 650 ranges between Rs. 3.64 lakh and Rs. 3.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Royal Enfield has designed the motorcycle to appeal to quintessential cruiser fans. It sports a massive 15.7-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, adjustable levers, a tall windscreen, dual side-mounted exhausts, a stepped-up seat with an optional backrest, and alloy wheels. It gets disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS, Showa inverted front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers for rider safety.

Information

It draws power from a 648cc, parallel-twin engine

Powering the behemoth is a 648cc, air-and-oil cooled, SOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine that delivers a maximum power of 47hp and 52Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The capable motor was designed and developed at the Royal Enfield's Technology Centre in Leicestershire, UK.

New feature

Super Meteor 650 features a 'Wingman' connected vehicle feature

The Super Meteor 650 now boasts a new feature called 'Wingman.' It is a connected vehicle solution integrated into the Royal Enfield app for Android and iOS devices. Wingman provides riders with real-time information about their motorcycle's health through an easy-to-use dashboard. This includes updates on fuel levels, battery status, service alerts, and security features like engine on/off alerts and GPS-enabled location tracking.

Other services

Grid Support offers real-time guidance and roadside assistance

To further support Super Meteor 650 riders, Royal Enfield offers Grid Support with real-time guidance and vehicle alerts. This includes service support and roadside assistance from a dedicated customer support team. Riders can access Grid Support from the Royal Enfield app if they need help. The app also displays useful data about daily rides, riding patterns, and trip information such as ride routes, max speed, average speed, sudden braking notifications, and sudden acceleration notifications.