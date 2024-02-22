Both bikes roll on 17-inch forged alloy wheels

How Kawasaki Ninja 500 fares against Aprilia RS 457

By Pradnesh Naik 12:42 pm Feb 22, 202412:42 pm

What's the story Iconic motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki has introduced the new-generation Ninja 500 in India with a price tag of Rs. 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it the most expensive supersport offering in the sub-500cc category. The bike's closest rival on our shores is the Aprilia RS 457. Between these two middleweight motorcycles, which one is better? Let's find out.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Aprilia took the motorcycling world by surprise with the launch of its most affordable supersport offering, the RS 457, in 2023. The motorcycle offers a blend of a high-performance engine and comfortable ergonomics at a reasonable price tag. After witnessing the positive response the capable middleweight received in India, Kawasaki has now launched the new-generation Ninja 500 to compete for the top spot.

Design

Between the two, Kawasaki Ninja 500 looks more appealing

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 features dual-pod LED headlamp units, a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and a TFT instrument panel. Aprilia RS 457 flaunts a signature triple LED headlamp setup with DRLs, a double front fairing, split-type seats, a full-color TFT instrument console, clip-on handlebars, an under-belly exhaust, and a slim LED taillamp.

Safety

Aprilia RS 457 gets traction control and riding modes

For the safety of the rider, both the Ninja 500 and the RS 457 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS. The latter also provides ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes, and traction control system. The Ninja sports telescopic front forks, while the RS 457 has inverted forks on the front side. Both bikes get a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Performance

The RS 457 packs a more powerful parallel-twin engine

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is powered by an all-new 451cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 45hp of maximum power and 43Nm of peak torque. Powering the Aprilia RS 457 is an all-new 457cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops a maximum power of 47.6hp and a peak torque of 43.5Nm. Both mills are paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, linked to a slipper clutch.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the all-new Kawasaki Ninja 500 will set you back by Rs. 5.24 lakh. The Aprilia RS 457 can be yours for Rs. 4.1 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the RS 457 makes more sense on our shores with its better safety kit, slightly more powerful engine, and a significantly lower price tag.

Poll