Aprilia launches RS 457 in India at Rs. 4.10 lakh

1/5

Auto 1 min read

Aprilia launches RS 457 in India at Rs. 4.10 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:34 pm Dec 08, 202307:34 pm

Its bookings will start on December 15

Aprilia has launched its newest motorcycle, the RS 457, with a price tag of Rs. 4.1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is already available in the international markets, and its bookings here will start on December 15. This two-wheeler from the Italian manufacturer is set to rival popular models like the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300, and Ninja 400.

2/5

Design and engine specifications

The bike takes inspiration from Aprilia's middleweight motorcycle, the RS 660. The vehicle sports split LED headlights, edgy bodywork with sharp lines, and a supersport profile. Under the hood, it's powered by a 457cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine that churns out 47.6hp of power and 43.5Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

3/5

Electronics and suspension

The Aprilia RS 457 comes packed with features such as engine mapping, traction control, three riding modes, ABS, an anti-roll system, and a 5.0-inch TFT display. The suspension system comprises preload-adjustable inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit. Braking duties are managed by a 320mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc on 17-inch wheels, which are fitted with TVS Protorq tires.

4/5

Poll If not Aprilia RS 457, which bike will you buy?

5/5