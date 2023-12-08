Aprilia launches RS 457 in India at Rs. 4.10 lakh
Aprilia has launched its newest motorcycle, the RS 457, with a price tag of Rs. 4.1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is already available in the international markets, and its bookings here will start on December 15. This two-wheeler from the Italian manufacturer is set to rival popular models like the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300, and Ninja 400.
Design and engine specifications
The bike takes inspiration from Aprilia's middleweight motorcycle, the RS 660. The vehicle sports split LED headlights, edgy bodywork with sharp lines, and a supersport profile. Under the hood, it's powered by a 457cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine that churns out 47.6hp of power and 43.5Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.
Electronics and suspension
The Aprilia RS 457 comes packed with features such as engine mapping, traction control, three riding modes, ABS, an anti-roll system, and a 5.0-inch TFT display. The suspension system comprises preload-adjustable inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit. Braking duties are managed by a 320mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc on 17-inch wheels, which are fitted with TVS Protorq tires.