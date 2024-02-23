Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Kawasaki Z900 vs BMW F 900 R: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Feb 23, 202403:10 am

What's the story Kawasaki has introduced the 2024 iteration of its liter-class streetfighter model, the Z900, in India with a price tag of Rs. 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, the motorcycle competes against the BMW F 900 R for the top spot. Between these two sporty models, which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki's Z range has been known for its high-performance offerings with competitive price tags, since the early 1970s. However, the company's dominance in the streetfighter category has been challenged in recent years with the arrival of rivals such as the KTM 990 Duke or BMW F 900 R. To reclaim the top spot, the bikemaker has introduced the 2024 version of the Z900.

Design

BMW F 900 R looks more appealing of the two

BMW F 900 R looks more sporty with its muscular 13-liter fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, a stepped-up seat, and a digital instrument console. Kawasaki Z900 features a high-tensile trellis frame, a 17-liter sculpted fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, a side-slung exhaust, an angular LED headlamp, and a sleek LED taillight. Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Safety

Both bikes offer dual-channel ABS and traction control system

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the BMW F 900 R and Kawasaki Z900 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a dual-channel ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes, and traction control system. The suspension duties on both streetfighters are taken care of by adjustable inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Performance

Kawasaki Z900 packs a more powerful engine

The BMW F 900 R draws power from an 895cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that generates a maximum power of 99hp and a peak torque of 91Nm. In comparison, the Kawasaki Z900 is fueled by a 948cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, inline-four engine that develops a maximum power of 123.6hp and a peak torque of 98.6Nm. Both mills are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the BMW F 900 R can be yours at Rs. 10.8 lakh. On the other hand, the Kawasaki Z900 will set you back by Rs. 9.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Z900 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive Sugomi design and more powerful engine at a lower price point.