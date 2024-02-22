Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select trim rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra Scorpio-N gets new feature-loaded 'Z8 Select' variant

By Pradnesh Naik 06:25 pm Feb 22, 2024

What's the story India's SUV specialist Mahindra has unveiled a budget-friendly Z8 Select variant of its popular full-size SUV, the Scorpio-N. Prices of the new trim level range between Rs. 16.99 lakh to Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It bridges the gap between the mid-tier Z6 and the high-end Z8 and Z8L models, offering extra features at a competitive price. The new addition will be available at dealerships across the country, starting March 1.

Features and upgrades

Key features and cabin upgrades

The Scorpio-N's Z8 Select sports double barrel LED headlamps, c-shaped DRLs, LED projector fog lamps, LED sequential indicators, and a single-pane sunroof. It rolls on diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels and gets a Midnight Black paint scheme. The seven-seater cabin features coffee-and-black-colored leatherette upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument console. The SUV also gets Mahindra's Adrenox Connect connectivity suite. It provides built-in Alexa, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and over 60 connected car functions.

Specifications

Engine options and improved delivery timelines

Buyers can choose between petrol and diesel engines for the Z8 Select, with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter transmission. The 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine produces 197hp/380Nm, while the 2.2-liter diesel engine generates 173hp/400Nm. The Scorpio-N Z8 Select retains features like Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD), Multi-tuned Valve Central Land (MTV-CL), four disc brakes, ABS, ESP, and six airbags. Mahindra has also increased production of the SUV to shorten delivery times.