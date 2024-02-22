The Super Meteor is the best-selling 650cc Royal Enfield model in India

Royal Enfield sells 26,775 650cc motorcycles in FY24

By Pradnesh Naik 05:42 pm Feb 22, 202405:42 pm

What's the story Royal Enfield has made a significant impact in the middleweight segment, especially with Super Meteor 650, in the first 10 months of FY24. The company's parallel-twin lineup dominated the 500cc-800cc motorcycle category by selling 26,775 units, capturing a whopping 97% market share. The Chennai-based automaker celebrated this successful run with a commemorative ride across 41 Indian cities with its flagship cruiser motorcycle, the Super Meteor.

Next Article

Sales figures

Sales figures and market share of 650cc parallel-twin offerings

Royal Enfield's sales figures include 11,704 units of the Super Meteor 650 and 15,071 units of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The company saw an impressive 82.5% YoY increase in sales in the 500cc-800cc space. In the current fiscal year, Royal Enfield sold over 76,556 units domestically, a 4% YoY increase. Over the past 10 months, it has sold 7,00,829 units, up by 15% YoY, securing a 7% share of the overall motorcycle market.

Global expansion

Super Meteor 650's international presence and competition

In other news, the Super Meteor 650 made its mark internationally, entering the Turkish market. Sharing its engine with the 650cc siblings, the cruiser is priced between Rs. 3.64 lakh and Rs. 3.94 lakh in India. Its closest competitor, the Benelli 502C costs Rs. 5.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), providing the least resistance in the cruiser segment.