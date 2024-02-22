Toyota Land Cruiser 300 features an all-LED lighting setup

Toyota recalls around 270 Land Cruiser 300 units in India

What's the story Japanese automotive giant Toyota has issued a voluntary recall of 269 units of its flagship SUV model, the Land Cruiser 300, in India. This recall is done to address a software-related issue with the automatic transmission's ECU (electronic control unit). The vehicles in question were produced between February 12, 2021, and February 1, 2023. Although the issue is potentially dangerous, no incidents related to the problem have been reported so far.

How to check if your vehicle is affected

To find out if your Land Cruiser 300 is part of the recall, you can visit the 'Safety Recall' section on Toyota India's website. Then, enter your car's unique vehicle identification number (VIN) or chassis number in the designated box. Alternatively, you can reach out to your nearest dealer or call Toyota's customer care center at 1800-309-0001. Toyota dealerships will also be contacting affected customers individually to schedule the necessary service campaign action.

Take a look at the SUV's design and interiors

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 features a large chrome-slatted grille, tri-beam LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs, 20-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, skid plates, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, the full-size SUV has a spacious cabin with a dual-tone black-and-beige dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a 14-speaker JBL sound system, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. To ensure safety, it gets 10 airbags, ABS, EBD, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and a 360-degree-view surround camera setup.

Land Cruiser 300's pricing and availability

The Land Cruiser 300 is priced at Rs. 2.1 crore (ex-showroom) and has a waiting period of up to two years. Toyota has not explicitly stated whether the affected vehicles are safe to drive in their current state. However, it is advisable for owners to check if their SUV is part of the recall and have it inspected as soon as possible to ensure optimal vehicle performance and safety.