Bounce Infinity E1+ EV becomes cheaper by Rs. 24,000
Bounce, an electric vehicle (EV) start-up based in Bengaluru, has slashed the price of its popular electric scooter, the Infinity E1+, by Rs. 24,000. The scooter is now available with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom). The E1+ electric scooter's specifications remain the same. However, those looking to purchase the EV should note that this revised pricing is valid until March 31.
Infinity E1+ provides a range of up to 85km
The Bounce Infinity E1+ follows the neo-retro design philosophy. It flaunts silver stripes on the side panels, a circular LED headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooter draws power from a 2.2 kW electric motor that is paired with a 2kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 85km per charge. The liquid-cooled, removable batteries that can be charged using a 15A wall socket.
E1+ scooter's suspension and braking system
For a smooth ride, the Infinity E1+ electric scooter has telescopic forks on the front side and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear end. It comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) to ensure the safety of the rider. With its eco-friendly design and reduced price until March 31, the E1+ remains an appealing choice for those looking to switch to greener transportation.