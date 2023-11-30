What to expect from 450 Apex, Ather's fastest electric scooter
Ather Energy has released a teaser video for its upcoming high-speed electric scooter, dubbed the 450 Apex. Tarun Mehta, the company's CEO, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement about the e-scooter. The video clip hints at unprecedented performance levels from the brand. Although the exact debut date remains under wraps, the EV may break cover in the coming weeks.
450 Apex will go on sale in 2024, confirms Mehta
The EV will be a top-of-the-line performance variant
The term 'Apex' in the scooter's name implies that it will boast impressive speeds and swift acceleration times. Ather's current model, the 450X, reaches a top speed of 90km/h and accelerates from 0 to 40km/h in just 3.3 seconds. The upcoming EV is expected to cater to a niche market of performance enthusiasts, outshining competitors like the Ola S1 Pro.
Enhanced performance mode is expected for 450 Apex
The existing 450X's Warp mode already offers an exhilarating ride. However, the 450 Apex may house a more powerful motor and offer an advanced performance mode to set a new benchmark as far as performance EVs go. This upgraded mode could further boost the scooter's speed and acceleration, making it a top pick for thrill-seekers. More information about the scooter's specifications and features is likely to come out in the coming weeks.