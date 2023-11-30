What to expect from 450 Apex, Ather's fastest electric scooter

1/4

Auto 2 min read

What to expect from 450 Apex, Ather's fastest electric scooter

By Pradnesh Naik 12:08 pm Nov 30, 202312:08 pm

450 Apex will be launched in 2024 but it may break cover in December

Ather Energy has released a teaser video for its upcoming high-speed electric scooter, dubbed the 450 Apex. Tarun Mehta, the company's CEO, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement about the e-scooter. The video clip hints at unprecedented performance levels from the brand. Although the exact debut date remains under wraps, the EV may break cover in the coming weeks.

2/4

450 Apex will go on sale in 2024, confirms Mehta

3/4

The EV will be a top-of-the-line performance variant

The term 'Apex' in the scooter's name implies that it will boast impressive speeds and swift acceleration times. Ather's current model, the 450X, reaches a top speed of 90km/h and accelerates from 0 to 40km/h in just 3.3 seconds. The upcoming EV is expected to cater to a niche market of performance enthusiasts, outshining competitors like the Ola S1 Pro.

4/4

Enhanced performance mode is expected for 450 Apex

The existing 450X's Warp mode already offers an exhilarating ride. However, the 450 Apex may house a more powerful motor and offer an advanced performance mode to set a new benchmark as far as performance EVs go. This upgraded mode could further boost the scooter's speed and acceleration, making it a top pick for thrill-seekers. More information about the scooter's specifications and features is likely to come out in the coming weeks.