Honda emerged as the second-largest manufacturer of two-wheelers in India in March

Honda hits a new high with two-wheeler sales in India

By Pradnesh Naik 04:58 pm Mar 28, 2024

What's the story Honda has proudly announced a significant sales milestone, having sold over six crore two-wheelers in the Indian market. This follows an 86% YoY sales growth reported in February 2024, with the company retailing a total of 458,711 units during this period. The substantial increase in sales underscores HMSI's (Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India) commitment to delivering quality products that resonate with Indian consumers.

Sales comparison

HMSI reports remarkable YoY growth

HMSI dispatched 247,195 units of motorcycles and scooters in February 2023. In comparison to the previous year's data, the company's sales figures for February 2024 show a significant increase, with a total of 458,711 units. This substantial growth over the period highlights HMSI's expanding market presence and growing popularity among Indian buyers.

New model expected

Honda aims to broaden its scooter portfolio

In related news, Honda has patented the new-generation Stylo 160 scooter in India. The Japanese marque aims to broaden its market footprint with the performance-focused scooter. The Stylo 160 is Honda's solution to the growing high-capacity scooter segment, after witnessing the success of Yamaha's Aerox 155 and Hero MotoCorp's Xoom 160. It will be fueled by a potent 156.9cc, liquid-cooled, 'eSP+' engine that delivers 15hp/13.8Nm, and is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).