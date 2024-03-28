Next Article

The new rules will exclude companies without prior experience

New York City introduces permitting system for self-driving vehicle tests

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 04:22 pm Mar 28, 202404:22 pm

What's the story New York City has launched a new permitting system for businesses keen on testing self-driving vehicles on its streets. The city's Mayor, Eric Adams, announced the system that requires a human safety driver to be present in the vehicle at all times. This move comes as other cities like San Francisco are dealing with the complexities of fully autonomous vehicles.

Safety first

Mayor emphasizes safety in autonomous vehicle testing

The new system is described as "a rigorous permitting program" aimed at ensuring that applicants are prepared to test their technology safely and effectively. Adams stated, "This technology is coming whether we like it or not, so we're going to make sure that we get it right." The city's approach reflects its commitment to safety in one of the nation's most challenging urban landscapes.

Requirements

Permitting system sets high standards

The new rules will exclude companies without prior experience in testing autonomous vehicles in other urban environments. Applicants must provide data from previous tests, including details on any accidents and instances where safety drivers had to intervene. Notably, fully autonomous vehicles will not be permitted to test on the city's public roads; only those with safety drivers will be allowed.

Testing troubles

Autonomous vehicle testing faces challenges nationwide

Several companies, including Waymo and Cruise, have launched Level 4 automated vehicles. However, concerns about traffic disruption and safety have hindered their deployment. In a significant incident last October, a driverless Cruise vehicle was involved in an accident in San Francisco where a pedestrian was dragged over 20 feet to the curb, leading regulators to suspend the company's operations permit.

Compliance details

Permitting system requires detailed compliance

Under Adams' plan, companies must secure a permit from the state Department of Motor Vehicles and provide information on their safety driver recruitment and training. They also need to "attest that they will follow recent best practices from the Society of Automotive Engineers." Autonomous vehicles are required to comply with all traffic laws and curb regulations, ensuring safety remains paramount in the city's approach.

Transparency measures

NYC to make autonomous vehicle test data public

Companies are required to submit "assurance protocols for how the operator will compensate for any AV system limitation or failure and proactively intervene to avoid potential crashes." The data from autonomous vehicle testing will be made public on the city's Open Data portal. However, the city's Department of Transportation will review requests from applicants to withhold certain data due to confidentiality concerns.