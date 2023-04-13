World

NYC appoints official to fight rats, to get $155,000 salary

NYC appoints official to fight rats, to get $155,000 salary

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 13, 2023, 03:48 pm 1 min read

An urban legend says NYC is home to more than eight million rats

To tackle the growing population of rodents in New York City (NYC), the administration has appointed its first-ever "rat czar" with an annual salary of $155,000. Mayor Eric Adams named former schoolteacher Kathleen Corradi as the city's first director of rodent mitigation. Per CNN, an urban legend says NYC is home to more than eight million rats, which pose a serious public health issue.

Rat sightings have risen dramatically in NYC

In addition, the city would create a "Harlem Rat Exclusion Zone" with a $3.5 million investment to reduce rats in much of the northern half of Manhattan. Meanwhile, the mayor also announced the appointment of 19 full-time staff and 14 seasonal staff. Reportedly, rat sightings in NYC increased sharply in 2022, with around 21,600 rat complaints through the end of September.