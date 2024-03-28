Next Article

SKODA shortlists names for new subcompact SUV: Check them here

What's the story SKODA has narrowed down potential names for its upcoming subcompact SUV, from an impressive 130,000 entries to just 15. To recall, the Czech carmaker had launched a 'Name Your Skoda' campaign, inviting the general public to propose names for its new model. This vehicle is set to compete with the Tata Nexon and is scheduled for a global launch in March 2025.

Public voting for SKODA's new SUV name begins

The shortlisted names for SKODA's new SUV include KWIQ, KLIQ, KAYAQ, KYROQ, KAIQ, KYLAQ, KOSMIQ, KARIQ, KARMIQ, KYMAQ, KAMOTIQ, KALIQ, KONARQ, KANISHQ, and KRONIQ. The public can cast their votes for their preferred name from March 28 to April 12. The winners of the contest will not only receive the upcoming SUV but also an invitation to visit SKODA's headquarters in Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic.

SKODA emphasizes the importance of naming in brand strategy

Petr Janeba, Brand Director at SKODA, highlighted the significance of naming in their brand strategy. He stated that India is a key growth driver for the carmaker globally and the naming process of a car is crucial to them. The company's previous models, KUSHAQ and SLAVIA, were named with legacy, heritage, and culture in mind. With 'Name Your SKODA,' they aim to continue this tradition for their upcoming SUV.

The SUV will follow established naming convention

The names shortlisted for the new SUV adhere to SKODA's established naming convention, which began with the KODIAQ. This tradition involves names starting with 'K' and ending with 'Q,' typically consisting of one or two syllables. The same pattern was followed in India with the KUSHAQ and will be applied to the upcoming subcompact SUV.

SKODA's new SUV to utilize India-specific platform

The forthcoming SKODA SUV will be built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which is also used by KUSHAQ and SLAVIA. This India-specific platform aims to provide a cost-effective ownership experience while retaining key features from the carmaker's global lineup. The new vehicle is expected to be SKODA's most budget-friendly offering in India, with prices likely starting below Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).