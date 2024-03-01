Next Article

The Amaze will likely feature a single-pane sunroof

New-generation Honda Amaze to arrive this festive season in India

By Pradnesh Naik Mar 01, 2024

What's the story Honda, one of the top three Japanese automakers, is gearing up to launch the third-generation Amaze in India later this year. The refreshed compact sedan will replace the current model, which has been on the market since 2018. The new Amaze is anticipated to hit showrooms around Diwali, boasting a fresh design and additional feel-good features. Built on a new platform shared with the City and Elevate models, the new-age Honda Amaze is set to impress more potential buyers.

Looks

New platform and design expected for third-generation Amaze

The upcoming Amaze will be based on a modified version of the platform used for the City and Elevate. However, it will feature a shorter wheelbase to maintain an overall length of under 4,000mm. Insiders suggest that the new-age car will continue to showcase stylish design elements, similar to larger Honda sedans sold internationally. The current-generation sedan's design drew inspiration from the premium Accord model, and a comparable approach is expected for the third-generation Amaze as well.

Interiors and engine

Fresh cabin layout and petrol-only engine

Inside, the third-generation Honda Amaze is likely to sport a revamped cabin layout, potentially including a larger, free-standing touchscreen setup seen in the Elevate. To keep costs down, interior components may be shared with other Honda models available in India. The new-generation Amaze will retain the 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine from the current model, which delivers 90hp/110Nm. With diesel engines discontinued in India, the new Amaze will only be offered with a petrol mill.

Cost

Top rivals and expected prices

Honda aims to release the all-new Amaze in the latter half of this year, likely around Diwali. Upon its debut, it will continue to rival competitors such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire (an all-new model is due in a few months), Hyundai AURA, and Tata Tigor. It should cost more than the current model which starts at Rs. 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom).