Both bikes roll on 17-inch alloy wheels

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 v/s KTM 125 Duke: Which is better?

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Mar 01, 202403:10 am

What's the story Bajaj Auto has launched the 2024 iteration of its popular NS125 bike in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model now features an all-LED lighting setup with thunder-shaped LED DRLs and a fully digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. It rivals the KTM 125 Duke in the 125cc category on our shores. But which one is better?

Context

Why does this story matter?

India is one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world. While the commuter category dominates our market, the performance-focused segment has been witnessing a rise. Although Bajaj Auto has been a force to reckon with, KTM stole its spotlight in the 125cc category with the 125 Duke. Now, the former has updated its contender, the NS125, to fight for the crown.

Design

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 looks more appealing of the two

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 sits on a perimeter frame and features a sculpted fuel tank, an angular LED headlamp with split-type DRLs, a clip-on handlebar, under-belly exhaust, digital instrument cluster, and a sleek LED taillamp. Meanwhile, the KTM 125 Duke gets a trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, a halogen headlamp unit, LED DRLs, and an LED taillamp.

Safety

Both bikes come equipped with disc brakes and ABS

In terms of the safety, both the Pulsar NS125 and 125 Duke come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The former has telescopic front forks, while the latter gets inverted forks at the front. Both streetfighter offerings offer a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock unit.

Performance

KTM 125 Duke packs a more powerful engine

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is backed by a 125cc, liquid-cooled, 'DTS-i,' single-cylinder engine that generates 11.6hp of maximum power and 11Nm of peak torque. KTM 125 Duke is powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that churns out a maximum power of 14.3hp and a peak torque of 12Nm. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 can be yours in India for Rs. 1.04 lakh. On the other hand, the KTM 125 Duke will set you back by Rs. 1.79 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Pulsar NS125 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design, modern features, and a significantly affordable price tag.

