It will have an upswept exhaust

Prior to global debut, Husqvarna Svartpilen 901 scrambler teased

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:27 pm Feb 29, 202407:27 pm

What's the story Husqvarna Motorcycles has teased its upcoming Svartpilen 901, set to make its international debut in Europe on March 5. The scrambler, built on the KTM 890 Duke's platform, was showcased in a teaser video on Husqvarna's official Instagram account. The video offers a sneak peek into the bike's design, featuring a round LED headlight, sleek tail section, and an upswept exhaust.

Specs

Svartpilen 901's features and specifications

The Svartpilen 901 will be equipped with an 889cc, parallel-twin engine, also found in the Husqvarna Norden 901 and KTM 890 Duke R. This motor generates 121hp of power at 9,250rpm and 99Nm of torque at 7,750rpm in the 890 Duke R. It will be coupled with a six-speed gearbox and include a standard assist and slipper clutch. The motorcycle will sport five-spoke alloy rims shod in dual-purpose tires, perfect for off-road escapades.

Rivals

Competition and market positioning

Globally, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 901 will take on models like the Yamaha XSR 900, KTM 890 Duke R, Kawasaki Z900RS, and Ducati Scrambler. With its distinctive design and versatile performance, the Svartpilen 901 will aim to establish its presence in the growing scrambler segment. More information about the motorcycle's pricing and availability will be revealed at its launch event.