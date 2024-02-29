Next Article

The wood sections on the Rolls-Royce Arcadia Droptail took 8,000 hours to finish

Rolls-Royce Arcadia Droptail is a bespoke masterpiece inspired by yachts

Feb 29, 2024

What's the story Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Arcadia Droptail, a one-of-a-kind convertible crafted by the Coachbuild department at the company's Goodwood headquarters. Like most custom Rolls-Royce cars, pricing hasn't been disclosed. However, it is said to cost around $30 million. The third in a series of four unique 'Droptails,' the Arcadia boasts a 593hp, 6.75-liter V12 engine and a design inspired by Greek mythology's vision of a peaceful utopia. The fourth and last Droptail will remain private at the request of its owner.

Unique elements

Unique features and craftsmanship by the Coachbuild department

Constructed on a custom aluminium, steel, and carbon fiber chassis, the Arcadia Droptail stands out with its detachable carbon fiber roof and elegant white exterior. The interior features an impressive combination of wood and leather, with painted carbon fiber sections at the rear to emphasize the car's low, muscular stance. The car rides on 22-inch wheels with mirror polish to complement the grille's brightwork.

Intricate woodwork

Woodwork and special durable coating to enhance its appeal

The Arcadia Droptail incorporates 233 wooden pieces, including 76 on the rear deck. Per the company, it took more than 8,000 hours to complete the exquisite wood work. To protect the wood, Rolls-Royce developed a special coating that should last the car's lifetime, unlike traditional superyacht coatings which require frequent reapplication. Alex Innes, Head of Coachbuild Design at Rolls-Royce, said that while aerodynamicists might not recommend a droptail shape, they've ensured that the wood's design guides the air effectively.

Unique clock face

Complex clock face and production process

The Arcadia Droptail also features the most intricate clock face in Rolls-Royce history, taking five months to assemble. Unlike other models, Coachbuild cars are constructed in a stationary location, with workers moving around the car like they would when building a yacht. Despite its elaborate details, the Arcadia Droptail is fully road-legal and designed for use. While Coachbuild clients receive something truly unique, Innes clarified that this is not a preview of the future two-seater convertible Rolls-Royce cars.