Hero VIDA V1 Plus EV reintroduced with cheaper price tag

By Pradnesh Naik 07:01 pm Feb 29, 202407:01 pm

What's the story Hero MotoCorp, India's largest bikemaker, has brought back the VIDA V1 Plus trim. The V1 Plus was initially launched with the V1 Pro but was later discontinued. Now priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh, the EV is a more budget-friendly option compared to the top-tier V1 Pro variant which costs Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, including FAME II subsidy). In areas like Delhi, where additional subsidies apply, the V1 Pro's price drops to Rs. 97,800.

Features and performance of VIDA V1 Plus

The VIDA V1 Plus and V1 Pro both feature the same motor with a peak output of 6kW. However, there's a slight difference in their 0-40km/h acceleration times, with the V1 Plus clocking in at 3.4 seconds and the V1 Pro at 3.2 seconds. The Plus trim has a 3.44kWh battery that provides a claimed range of 100km, while the Pro's 3.94kWh battery offers a 110km range. Design, chassis, wheels, brakes, and features remain the same for both models.

Competitors in the electric scooter market

The revived VIDA V1 Plus competes with the Ather 450S and Ola S1 Air, while its elder sibling, the V1 Pro, takes on the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak Premium, and the Ola S1 Pro. With its more affordable price tag and similar features, V1 Plus aims to attract customers seeking a cost-effective electric scooter in India.