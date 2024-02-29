Next Article

BYD Seal will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BYD)

BYD Seal will be offered in three variants, four colors

By Pradnesh Naik 06:37 pm Feb 29, 202406:37 pm

What's the story Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD is gearing up to launch its third offering, the Seal EV, in India on March 5. The e-sedan will be imported to India and is anticipated to cost around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in three main variants and four premium color schemes. With order books already open, potential buyers can reserve the futuristic vehicle at their nearest dealership.

Paint schemes

Color options for the India-spec BYD Seal

The India-spec BYD Seal electric sedan will be available in four eye-catching colors: Arctic Blue, Atlantis Gray, Cosmos Black, and Aurora White. Arctic Blue, a light metallic sky blue shade, has been used by BYD to showcase the Seal globally, including at the Auto Expo 2023 in India. Atlantis Gray is a darker version of Arctic Blue, while Cosmos Black is a dark metallic black. Aurora White, a pearlescent white shade, is taken from the Atto 3's palette.

Design

Exterior and interior design

The BYD Seal draws inspiration from the 2021 Ocean X concept and follows the company's "Ocean Aesthetics" design language. Eye-catching exterior features include a coupe-like all-glass roof, flush-fitted door handles, boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, a split headlamp design, and a full-width LED light bar at the rear. Inside, the Seal's tech-biased cabin features a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display in the center, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver, and a heads-up display.

Powertrain

Expected powertrain details of the e-sedan

The India-bound Seal will sport a permanent magnet synchronous (PMS) motor on the rear axle, generating 230hp/360Nm. Equipped with an 82.5kWh battery pack, the EV will boast a range of 570km (WLTP cycle) in rear-wheel drive configuration. As the launch date nears, more information about the electric sedan's specifications and performance will be revealed. With competitive pricing and a variety of color choices, the BYD Seal aims to make a splash in the electric vehicle market.