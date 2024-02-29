Next Article

Maserati GranCabrio features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Maserati)

Maserati unveils GranCabrio with MY-2024 upgrades: Check features and design

By Pradnesh Naik 05:49 pm Feb 29, 2024

What's the story Maserati, the iconic Italian carmaker, has announced the 2024 GranCabrio convertible in a performance-focused Trofeo trim. The roadster now comes with a new-age canvas roof that can be lowered in 13.9 seconds and raised in 14.1 seconds, at speeds of up to 50km/h. The roof is available in various shades, including blue, dark red, black, and two shades of gray. The roof color can be matched with six exterior paint options.

Updated comfort features

Roof control and comfort features of the refreshed GranCabrio

The GranCabrio's roof can be operated using the car's touchscreen with simple left or right gestures. A standard neck warmer for front seat occupants offers warm air directly from the seats at three adjustable speeds, ensuring comfort during colder drives. An optional wind stopper can be manually installed behind the front seats to reduce turbulence for front passengers, although it makes the back seat unusable for passengers.

Performance

Performance and technical specifications of the roadster

Under the hood, the GranCabrio shares its mechanical specifications with its hard-top GranTurismo. It features a 3.0-liter "Nettuno" V6, twin-turbocharged engine that delivers 542hp of power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The convertible is 100kg heavier than the hardtop version, resulting in slightly lower performance figures. However, it still boasts impressive speed, reaching 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 315km/h.

Interiors and safety

Interior layout, ADAS suite, and connected car technology

Inside, the GranCabrio mirrors its fixed-roof counterpart, with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen merging with an 8.8-inch screen for digital climate control features. A 12.2-inch instrument cluster allows the driver to monitor the car's performance. The vehicle also includes the 'Maserati Intelligent Assist' multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with Maserati Connect and a range of Level-2 ADAS functions. Pricing for GranCabrio will be announced closer to its launch.