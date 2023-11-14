Hero Xoom 125R, 160 scooters launching soon: What to expect

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Hero Xoom 125R, 160 scooters launching soon: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 03:29 pm Nov 14, 202303:29 pm

The Xoom 125R will ride on 14-inch wheels

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to release the Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 scooters in an effort to expand its presence in the scooter industry. The company has now showcased the real-world performance of these next-generation vehicles through a TV advertisement. The Indian launch is anticipated in either the first or second quarter of 2024, with plans to roll out the scooters in international markets as well.

2/4

Hero Xoom 125R shall offer sporty design and smart features

The Hero Xoom 125R is designed to rival the TVS Ntorq and will boast a unique appearance. Marketed as the most athletic scooter in the 125cc category, it will feature an impressive multi-layered front facade, full-width headlight, attention-grabbing handlebar cover, broad shoulders, robust side panels, and a stylish upswept exhaust. The Xoom 125R's 14-inch wheels and aerodynamic design will ensure a smooth ride on both bumpy roads and city streets.

3/4

Hero Xoom 160 will deliver off-road explorations

Upon its release, the Hero Xoom 160 will become Hero's premier scooter, crafted for urban environments and light off-road adventures. Notable elements will include a signature front beak, dual headlight configuration, expansive windscreen, sharp body panels, upswept exhaust, and a dedicated rear rack for a top box. With its bold design, Hero has labeled it the 'SUV of 2-wheelers,' aiming to compete with the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160.

4/4

The scooters will feature digital display and multiple connectivity options

The Xoom 125R will be powered by a slightly modified version of the 125cc engine found in the Maestro Edge 125 and Destini 125, generating 9.37hp/10.14Nm. The Xoom 160 will use a 156cc liquid-cooled engine, distinct from the one in the Xtreme 160R 4V. Both scooters will feature digital displays and provide a variety of connectivity options through the Hero Connect App, like geofencing, live tracking, remote immobilization, battery removal alert, location sharing, speed alert, and SOS alert.