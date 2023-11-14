Bajaj Pulsar P125 spotted testing without camouflage, launch imminent

The Pulsar P125 may debut at around Rs, 90,000

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to broaden its 125cc Pulsar range with the forthcoming Bajaj Pulsar P125. Courtesy of RushLane, the new motorcycle has been spotted undergoing testing without any disguise, signaling that its launch is just around the corner. The Pulsar P125 will feature the same design and components as the now-defunct Pulsar P150, but with the powertrain of the Pulsar 125.

Shifting from 150cc to 125cc class is reasonable

The choice to transition the Pulsar P series from the 150cc to the 125cc class is due to the underwhelming sales performance of the Pulsar P150. Bajaj replaced the P150 with the N150, which provided the additional muscle and power that consumers desired. Reintroducing the P series in the 125cc segment is a logical move for Bajaj, as it's the 125cc Pulsars that draw the most attention in showrooms and boast the highest conversion rates.

It could gather a positive response from buyers

The sales figures demonstrate the appeal of the 125cc Pulsars, with Bajaj's top-seller making up 35% of the company's total sales in September 2023. The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar P125 is anticipated to be positioned between the original Pulsar 125 and the Pulsar NS125. A price tag of approximately Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom) would be reasonable for this new addition.

Bajaj Pulsar P125 is expected to deliver 50km/liter mileage

The forthcoming Bajaj Pulsar P125 will boast features such as a slim and sleek body, LED headlamp assembly, elongated tank shrouds, clip-on handlebars, and a semi-digital instrument panel. The 124cc single-cylinder engine will produce around 11hp power and 11Nm torque, paired with a 5-speed transmission. Fuel efficiency is estimated to be around 50km/liter. Main competitors will include the TVS Raider 125, Honda SP 125, Hero's Glamour XTEC, and the rumored Hero Xtreme 125.