Nov 14, 2023

The race could take place in late 2025

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is likely to host the first-ever flying car race in the world, as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, or "flying cars," continue to advance. Christian Pineau, CEO of Maca Flight, the firm that has created the world's first hydrogen-powered flying race car, is hopeful for a championship to take place by late 2025. Pineau suggested that UAE could be the perfect venue for the initial race.

Initial races to feature 8-10 participants

Pineau expects the debut flying car race will include 8 to 10 competitors. Pineau also mentioned that Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain have expressed interest in hosting such events. Maca Flight introduced its hydrogen-powered flying race car at CES 2023 earlier this year. The vehicle is anticipated to cost $2 million and has a maximum speed of 250km/h with no CO2 emissions. Designed for a single occupant, the flying race car can soar 4-5 meters above the ground.

Maca Flight will train those who purchase the flying car

Maca Flight, which originated from European airplane manufacturer Airbus, has teamed up with Red Bull to further the project. The company intends to offer training to those who purchase its flying race car and plans to supply a racetrack for testing purposes. The firm is also pursuing regulatory approvals for its vehicle and has been pre-approved by the European certification agency EAA. Presales for Maca Flight's hydrogen-powered flying race car are slated to commence in the coming months.