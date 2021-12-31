Entertainment SRK to Mohanlal, these 5 actors received UAE golden visa

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Dec 31, 2021, 07:57 pm 3 min read

Every entrepreneur aspiring to expand their business looks forward to bagging the UAE (United Arab Emirates) golden visa. The long-term visa helps foreign nationals get treatment at par with locals. Earlier, actor Tusshar Kapoor and Apollo Foundation's Upasana Kamineni (also actor Ram Charan's wife) became the latest Indian celebrities to be honored with this. Here are 5 other actors who have the golden visa.

Do you know? Know all about UAE's golden visas

Implemented in 2019, the golden visa allows recipients to reside for 10 years and establish a business in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor. The council of ministers can give these automatically renewable visas to investors, entrepreneurs, or holders of special talents.

#1 'Mynaa' star Amala Paul was latest star to get it

Starting with the newest entry, Mynaa actress Amala Paul announced she had been honored with the visa just a few days ago. Posing with the visa at a UAE government transaction center, the South Indian film star was visibly giddy with the card. "They say go for Gold, and for gold I went! Received UAE's Golden visa today. Feeling absolutely fantastic," read her caption.

Twitter Post Paul received it this Tuesday

#2 SRK was earliest Indian celebrity to be given golden visa

Source: Instagram/@iamsrk

After the latest, we dial back to one of the oldest recipients. The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, was one of the earliest Indian celebrities to be given the special visa. This is hardly surprising as Khan was named Dubai Tourism's brand ambassador in 2016 and even owns a lavish private island house in Palm Jumeirah, the largest artificial archipelago in the world.

#3, #4 'Bro Daddy' co-stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are proud recipients

Source: Instagram/@PrithviOfficial

Next up on the list, we have Bro Daddy co-stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Marakkar actor had been bestowed with the honor in late August this year and he had taken to his social media handles to express his gratitude. A month later, in September 2021, the Bhramam actor had received the golden visa, announcing the same online.

#5 Bollywood's Sanju Baba is also holder of the visa

Back in May this year, Major General Mohammed Al Marri, the Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs, Dubai had handed over the visa to Sanjay Dutt. "Honored to have received a golden visa for the UAE," Bollywood's Sanju Baba had written on Twitter. This provision isn't celebrities-exclusive though. You can visit official sites to check if you're eligible to apply.