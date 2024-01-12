2024 Toyota GR Yaris gets automatic gearbox and more features

1/3

Auto 2 min read

2024 Toyota GR Yaris gets automatic gearbox and more features

By Pradnesh Naik 11:10 am Jan 12, 202411:10 am

2024 Toyota GR Yaris rolls on forged blacked out wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has updated the 2024 GR Yaris with an optional eight-speed automatic transmission, known as Direct Automatic Transmission. Unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, this torque-converter automatic gearbox is designed for quicker shifts and track-specific shift logic. Tested in the Super Taikyu endurance series and the Japan Rally Championship, the GR Yaris now competes with other automatic transmission performance cars on the market.

2/3

Performance and cooling improvements for 2024 GR Yaris

In addition to the new automatic transmission, the 2024 GR Yaris boasts several upgrades. A "Circuit" specification offers enhanced cooling, including an extra radiator, intercooler spray, and a revamped intake system. Automatic gearbox-equipped models also feature a dedicated gearbox cooler, visible in the side intakes. The turbocharged three-cylinder engine receives a power boost from a fortified valvetrain, new exhaust valve material, increased direct injection pressure, a fresh intake air pressure sensor, and redesigned lightweight pistons.

3/3

Redesigned interior and exterior for the 2024 GR Yaris

The 2024 GR Yaris features several updates both inside and out. A bolder front bumper houses the additional coolers, while the interior has been entirely reimagined to focus on the driver. The dashboard may seem a bit peculiar and outdated compared to its predecessor but now includes a 12.3-inch digital driver's display from the GR Corolla. Although this updated GR Yaris won't be sold in several global markets, its components could potentially be integrated into future GR Corolla models.