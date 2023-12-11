Check top alternatives to Kawasaki W175 Street in India

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Dec 11, 202312:05 am

Kawasaki W175 Street rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese bikemaker Kawasaki introduced its most affordable motorcycle, the W175 Street in India, with a price tag of Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The retro-inspired roadster made its public debut at the India Bike Week 2023 at Vagator, Goa. At that price point, the bike competes with multiple modern offerings spread across different categories. Here's a look at the top alternatives to W175 Street.

Firstly, let's look at the Kawasaki W175 Street

Kawasaki W175 Street features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a single-piece seat, a raised handlebar, and 17-inch alloy wheels. For safety, it has a front disc brake, a rear drum brake, single-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. The retro motorcycle runs on a 177cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 12.82hp/13.3Nm.

Honda SP 125: Price starts at Rs. 99,274

Honda's SP 125 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat with a body-colored pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, an LED headlamp, and a digital instrument cluster. It gets a front disc brake, a rear drum brake, single-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers for rider safety. It is fueled by a 123.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (10.7hp/10.9Nm).

TVS Raider: Price begins at Rs. 1.09 lakh

The TVS Raider 125 is available in both single and split-seat variants and flaunts a sculpted fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, and designer alloy wheels. The bike has a front disc brake, a rear drum brake, single-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It runs on a 124.8cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder mill (15.3hp/11.2Nm).

Bajaj Pulsar N150: Costs Rs. 1.18 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N150 features a sloping fuel tank, a projector headlamp with LED DRLs, angular mirrors, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, and an LED taillight. To ensure rider safety, the bike gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and rear mono-shock unit. The sporty commuter draws power from a 164.82cc, air-and-oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that makes 15.8hp/14.65Nm.

Keeway SR 250: Available at Rs. 1.49 lakh

Keeway SR 250 sports a sculpted fuel tank, a blacked-out round headlamp, an upswept exhaust, a circular taillamp unit, a single-pod instrument cluster, and 17-inch wire-spoked wheels. For safety, it has disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. Powering the bike is a 223cc, 2-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out 16hp/16Nm.