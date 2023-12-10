Best features of 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R supersport bike

1/6

Auto 2 min read

Best features of 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R supersport bike

By Pradnesh Naik 04:48 pm Dec 10, 202304:48 pm

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R rides on 17-inch blacked-out wheels (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese marque Kawasaki has revealed the 2024 iteration of the Ninja ZX-6R at the India Bike Week 2023 event in Goa. The updated middleweight supersport is set to debut on our shores in the coming months. The new-generation motorcycle pays homage to the iconic design of the first-generation model. Here's a look at the best features of the supersport offering.

2/6

Firstly, let's look at the design of the Ninja ZX-6R

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R looks menacing with an aggressive front-end design. It sits on a perimeter frame and flaunts dual LED headlamps, an aerodynamic windscreen, a full fairing, a clip-on handlebar, angular mirrors, a sculpted 17-liter fuel tank, split-type seats, and an upswept exhaust. It packs a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster and rolls on 17-inch wheels with wide performance-focused tires.

3/6

Its body panels use interwoven layers for a 3D effect

To lower the overall weight of the 2024 Ninja ZX-6R, Kawasaki has used interwoven body panels made using composite fiber materials. Much like the design of the tail cowl, the front and side panels use interwoven layers to create an intricate 3D effect.

4/6

The supersport comes equipped with traction control and riding modes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes equipped with disc brakes with radially-mounted monoblock calipers on both wheels. It also gets dual-channel ABS, an IMU-based traction control system, a ride-by-wire throttle, and four riding modes. Suspension duties on the supersport offering are taken care of by inverted Separate Function forks (SFF-BP) on the front side and a gas-charged mono-shock with piggyback reservoir at the rear end.

5/6

It is backed by a 129hp, 636cc inline-four engine

Powering the new-generation Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a 636cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four-cylinder engine that generates 129hp of maximum power at 13,000rpm and 69Nm of peak torque at 10,800rpm. It uses a RAM air intake system for optimum performance. The motor is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, with an assist and slipper clutch and Kawasaki's bi-directional quickshifter (KQS).

6/6

The bike gets Kawasaki's bi-directional quickshifter (KQS) for seamless shifting

The 2024 Ninja ZX-6R gets a bi-directional Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) for a seamless gearshifting experience. Designed to help the rider maximize acceleration, the system uses an actuator to send a signal to the ECU to cut power momentarily to allow clutchless gearshifts.