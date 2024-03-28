Next Article

The CRETA is one of the best-selling cars for Hyundai in India

Hyundai rolls out annual summer service camp in India

By Pradnesh Naik 03:05 pm Mar 28, 202403:05 pm

What's the story Hyundai has initiated its yearly summer service camp for its car owners in India. The campaign, which commenced on March 27, will run until April 7 across the country. All existing Hyundai customers can avail several benefits from this ongoing camp. For further details about the service, customers are encouraged to reach out to their closest authorized dealerships or service stations.

Exclusive benefits

Special discounts and perks

Hyundai's Indian summer service camp is offering a range of exclusive benefits and discounts to its customers. These perks include complimentary air conditioning (AC) checkups and up to 15% off on various services. The discounted services encompass "AC servicing, wheel alignment, wheel balancing, AC disinfection," car washes, and labor charges.

List

All Hyundai models covered in the service camp

Hyundai currently has 14 different models on sale, all of which are eligible for the summer service camp. The list includes the Grand i10 NIOS, AURA, i20, i20 N Line, EXTER, VENUE, VENUE N Line, CRETA, CRETA N Line, VERNA, ALCAZAR, KONA Electric, TUCSON, and IONIQ 5 EV. The service camp caters to all of the above models.