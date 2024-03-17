Next Article

OnePlus has been a prominent player in India's smart TV market

Is OnePlus planning to withdraw from Indian smart TV market?

By Akash Pandey 05:47 pm Mar 17, 202405:47 pm

What's the story OnePlus has removed the TV and Displays sections from its official Indian website. Visitors to these sections are now met with a 404 error page, with no mention of TVs on the OnePlus Store page or menu. Despite the changes on the website, OnePlus has not yet released an official statement regarding its potential exit from the TV market in India. However, the company's actions definitely hint at a potential shift in business strategy.

Current status of the products

OnePlus made its debut in the Indian smart TV market with the OnePlus TV Q1 series in 2019. Over time, it introduced a variety of affordable and mid-range models. However, no new TVs have been launched since last year. OnePlus's presence in the monitor market in India is also under speculation as there are no listings for monitors on its website. The company had only launched two products, X 27-inch and E 24-inch, in this segment back in December 2022.

OnePlus's performance in the Indian TV market

Despite the recent developments, OnePlus was identified as one of the fastest-growing smart TV brands in 2022, according to a study by Counterpoint Research. This makes its potential exit from the market even more surprising. Given the current state, Xiaomi now stands as one of the few major smartphone brands in India that continues to sell TVs.

Awaiting official confirmation from OnePlus

OnePlus has yet to confirm the latest developments. It is advisable to wait for a formal announcement from the company before drawing any conclusions about its future business strategy in these sectors.