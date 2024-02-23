India, US discuss extradition, mobility of students and professionals

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:15 pm Feb 23, 202405:15 pm

What's the story India and the United States (US) on Friday held their 11th Consular Dialogue in New Delhi. The focus of this round of talks was on enhancing collaboration in areas such as extradition, student and professional mobility, and secure, legal migration. The meeting aimed to bolster the robust people-to-people connections and cooperation on consular matters of mutual interest, India's External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In recent years, bilateral consular relations have been in focus due to prolonged wait times for certain types of US visas among Indians. This delay was primarily attributed to challenges induced by the pandemic. However, through process improvements and staffing investments, the appointment wait time for visitor visas across the country has significantly reduced, reports said. Notably, Indian students constitute the largest group of international graduate students in the US.

MEA statement

Focus on protecting vulnerable groups and enabling smooth travel

The External Affairs Ministry said that the discussion also centered on safeguarding vulnerable women and children and facilitating seamless travel for citizens of both nations. Reports said that both sides have increased cooperation on extradition and related issues in recent years. Additionally, they mentioned that safe and legal migration has become crucial due to reports of human trafficking rings attempting to illegally transport Indian nationals into the US from neighboring countries.

Bilateral discussions

Launch of pilot program for visa renewals

During the discussion, both parties welcomed a pilot program in the US to process domestic renewals for specific visa categories. The Indian delegation was led by KJ Srinivasa, joint secretary in consular, passport, and visa division, while Rena Bitter, assistant secretary in the bureau of consular affairs, led the US side. The next Consular Dialogue is set to take place in the US next year.

Data decoded

US issued 1.4 million visas to Indians in 2023

The US Consular Team in India processed 1.4 million US visas in 2023, which is higher than ever, and has brought down the visitor visa appointment wait times by 75%. The US Embassy and Consulates in India said that Indians now represent one out of every 10 US visa applicants around the world. Notably, among the specific states, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai are the top four student visa processing posts in the world.