He encouraged India to confidently use the international system to achieve the best outcome

India, China's biggest challenge is arriving at equilibrium: Jaishankar

By Chanshimla Varah 05:10 pm Feb 23, 202405:10 pm

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that one of the biggest challenges for India and its arch-rival China will be achieving equilibrium and then maintaining it. His comments come amid an impasse in achieving complete disengagement between the two sides on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He encouraged India to confidently use the international system to achieve the best outcome, rather than getting trapped in "mind games," suggesting this is only an issue between India and China.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at various points in eastern Ladakh began in the latter part of April-May 2020. The border conflagration escalated in June 2020, when around 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Since then, both sides have held several rounds of talks to restore peace and tranquility along the LAC. Recently, the 21st Corps Commander-Level Meeting between India and China took place, but there was no tangible breakthrough.

Border agreements

Tensions arose due to departure from border agreements

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2024 conclave in New Delhi, Jaishankar highlighted that the main problem between India and China stems from Beijing's departure from border agreements established in the late 1980s. He explained, "There was a departure on their side after 30 years in terms of how they behaved on the border, and there's a pushback from our side." "I think arriving at an equilibrium, then maintaining those...is going to be one of the biggest challenges," he noted.

Economic front

External factors can be harnessed to achieve better equilibrium

On the economic front, the external affairs minister said there would come a time when the Chinese economy would level off and India would be growing. Jaishankar was referring to projections by Goldman Sachs that by 2075, both countries could end up as $50 trillion plus economies. India is currently the world's fifth-largest economy, trailing only Germany, Japan, China, and the United States.

India-Russia relations

Countries should engage more with Russia, says Jaishankar

Jaishankar also defended Russia, saying countries in Asia, including China, should engage more with the nation as it has an enormous tradition of statecraft. He dismissed the idea that Russia was becoming a junior partner to China due to its isolation following the invasion of Ukraine. He argued that Russia's tradition of statecraft would prevent it from entering a "single relationship of an overwhelming nature."

Twitter Post

Makes sense to give Russia multiple options: Jaishankar