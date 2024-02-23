Uttarakhand Police said it has identified the NGO that allegedly funded the violence

Haldwani violence: Uttarakhand Police probes NGO 'funding' unrest

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:37 pm Feb 23, 202403:37 pm

What's the story The Uttarakhand Police said that it has identified a non-governmental organization (NGO) that allegedly collected funds to provoke violence in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area earlier this month. On February 8, at least four people were killed and 250 others were injured after violence erupted in the area over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa and mosque. The police, in a statement released on social media, warned that the benefactors of the NGO are being identified.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The development comes after an FIR was registered against over 5,000 people including 19 named people for the violence in Uttarakhand. At least 78 people have been arrested in connection with the case and more people are being identified, police said. To recall, a magisterial probe was ordered in the case.

Police's statement

'Information linked to NGO's account, registration shared with federal agencies'

"A video is being circulated on social media in which a young man is distributing money among the people in the Banbhoolpura area. Police are investigating," the statement said. "Information related to the NGO's account number, registration number, and PAN number has also been given to the Income Tax Department and other agencies," it added. "Action will be taken against those taking money illegally, supporting rioters, distorting facts, and posting misleading facts on social media," the statement said.

Twitter Post

Read: Uttarakhand Police's statement here

Investigation details

Probe underway to identify benefactors

The police said "those donating to Hyderabad Youth Courage NGO" are being identified. "Everyone is requested not to support such NGOs in any way," police added. Meanwhile, a new case of fraud and criminal conspiracy was filed in the Haldwani case against six people, including "mastermind" Abdul Malik and his wife.

Action against culprits

Haldwani court orders seizure of property of 9 culprits

The Haldwani Civil Court has ordered the seizure of property belonging to nine culprits, including Malik and his son. Last week, the police attached the houses of the absconding father-son duo. Moreover, the Haldwani Municipal Corporation has issued a recovery notice of Rs. 2.44 crore against Malik for damages caused to government property during the conflict.

Background

What happened during Haldwani violence

The violence erupted following the demolition of "illegal" properties, with a mob also burning down a police station. In response, authorities imposed a curfew and authorized a shoot-at-sight order to restore order. Internet services and schools were shut down as a precautionary measure. Notably, this incident occurred a day after the Uttarakhand Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill.