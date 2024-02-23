CPI(M) leader hacked to death during temple festival

By Snehadri Sarkar

What's the story A local Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader PV Satyanathan (62) was attacked with an axe and killed during a temple festival in Kozhikode district, in Kerala. The incident took place on Thursday night at the Cheriyapuram temple in Koyilandi, where Satyanathan was attending a musical event. A person has surrendered before the police in the case. Meanwhile, CPI (M) District Secretary P Mohanan said that a bandh was declared in Koyilandi in response to the leader's death.

Thursday's attack

Personal enmity could have triggered the attack: Police

According to reports, the attack took place around 10:00pm during the music festival. Satyanathan sustained injuries to his back and neck and was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police said they suspect personal enmity led to the attack on Satyanathan. Police haven't attributed it to political motives yet. Further investigation is underway.

Suspect surrenders

33-year-old suspect in CPI(M) leader's murder

According to the Deccan Herald, a suspect identified as Abhilash (33) has surrendered before police in the incident. Reports said that Abhilash was a former CPI (M) activist. To note, Satyanathan served as the CPI(M) Koyilandi central local committee secretary. Koyilandi is currently under surveillance to avoid any untoward incident and chances of clashes. Separately, Satyanathan's body was taken to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode for a post-mortem examination.