The farmers are observing a 'Black Friday' today

'Delhi Chalo' protest: Farmer groups observe 'Black Friday' today

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:21 pm Feb 23, 202412:21 pm

What's the story The protesting farmers are observing a "Black Friday" today in response to the death of 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh during the agitation in Haryana on Wednesday. Singh's death has triggered a furore among the farmers who are protesting over a set of demands, which includes a legal guarantee on minimum support prices. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which led the 2020-21 farm laws protest, has demanded an FIR under murder charges be lodged against Haryana government officials and the state's home minister.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

On Wednesday, Singh died of a head injury at the state's Khanauri border when Haryana security personnel used tear gas shells and allegedly also rubber bullets against the protesters. Singh is the first casualty amid the ongoing "Delhi Chalo" protests. The 22-year-old's death has cast a shadow over the possibility of resolution between the protesting farmers and the Centre. Meanwhile, condemning the police action at the protest site, several farmer groups have demanded that Singh be declared a "martyr."

Statement

SKM calls for nationwide mobilization

In an official statement on Thursday, the SKM called for a nationwide mobilization of farmers against the "repression of the farmers' struggle." "SKM squarely blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for conspiring to carry out severe repression...(to)divide the Kisan movement... and try to take electoral advantage of this division," it said. The statement also demanded the resignation of Shah, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state's Home Minister Anil Vij.

Anger grows

Book murder case against Shah, Khattar and Vij: SKM

The SKM has also said that a murder case should be filed against Shah, Khattar, Vij, and the police after Singh's death. Separately, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers will take out a tractor rally on Monday. "We will take tractors... toward the way...to Delhi... On March 14, there will be a programme at Ram Leela Ground... The government keeps saying that they are not stopping us... let's see if they will stop us," he said.

Twitter Post

Watch: The Shambhu border on Friday

Police statement

No NSA against farmers: Haryana Police

The Haryana Police on Friday announced that it will not invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against farmer leaders protesting at the state border. This came a day after it said that it had initiated proceedings to seize the assets of farmers who have damaged public property during the protests. "Proceedings have been initiated under the NSA...against the chief officials of farmer organizations and the agitators," Ambala police said on Thursday.

IGP's statement

IGP (Ambala) urges protesters to maintain peace

In a statement, Inspector General of Police (Ambala Range) Sibash Kabiraj said on Friday that the matter has been reconsidered and the NSA will not be invoked. The Indian Police Services (IPS) officer also urged the protesters to maintain peace and cooperate in maintaining law and order. The tensions between farmers and authorities have led to clashes, with reports saying that two police officials have died and over 30 people have been injured during the protests.

Punjab CM

Mann announces Rs. 1 crore compensation, job for Singh's sister

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has announced a Rs. 1 crore compensation and a government job to Singh's sister. "Due legal action will be taken against culprits," Mann said in a post in Punjabi. According to reports, the post-mortem examination of Singh, whose body was kept in a mortuary of Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, was delayed as the farmers pressed for acceptance of their demands.

Government's response

Government is open to dialog: Thakur

Amid the heightened tensions, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has appealed to the protesters to refrain from violence, assuring that the government is open to dialog to address their concerns. To recall, farmers resumed their agitation on Wednesday after talks with the Centre on Sunday failed to yield any results on a legal guarantee for MSP. The Centre, after the fourth round of talks, proposed that the government-promoted cooperative societies purchase maize, pulses, and cotton at MSP for five years.