Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi passes away at 86

What's the story Manohar Joshi, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, passed away on Friday at the age of 86 due to age-related health issues. He was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday. His son Unmesh Joshi confirmed the news and stated that the last rites would be performed at Shivaji Park Crematorium after bringing the mortal remains to their house in Matunga.

Joshi to get a state funeral

Joshi will get a state funeral, officials said. Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray has cut short his state-wide tour and is scheduled to arrive later on Friday to attend Joshi's funeral. Meanwhile, political leaders from various parties paid respect to the former Lok Sabha Speaker. In a tweet on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Pained by the passing of Shri Manohar Joshi." Veteran politician Sharad Pawar described Joshi as a straightforward leader who strived to get things done.

Joshi's political career and achievements

Born in 1937, Joshi began his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before joining the Shiv Sena. Joshi became the CM in 1995 when the coalition of Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Maharashtra. He was also Maharastra's first CM from the undivided Shiv Sena. He also served as an MP and Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Early life and rise within Shiv Sena

Joshi, who hailed from Nandvi village of Raigad district, earned his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Mumbai. After joining the Shiv Sena in 1966, he played a crucial role in expanding the party across Maharashtra alongside Bal Thackeray. Joshi's establishment of the Kohinoor Technical Institute earned him the nickname "Sir" from students and staff.