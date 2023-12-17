Maharashtra bureaucrat family dismisses influencer's 'attempt to murder' claims

By Riya Baibhawi 04:38 pm Dec 17, 202304:38 pm

Priya Singh claimed that Ashwajit tried to mow her down with his SUV

Ashwajit Gaikwad's family, on Saturday, issued a statement dismissing model and social media influencer Priya Singh's claim that he tried to mow her down with his SUV. They also said that the relationship between the two was kaput. Singh earlier claimed that Ashwajit attempted to run her over with his Land Rover Defender on Ovala Road in Maharashtra's Thane on December 11. Ashwajit is the son of Anil Gaikwad, the Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

What are the allegations against Ashwajit

In her Instagram post, Singh mentioned that Ashwajit asked her to meet him at a gathering at 4:00am on December 11. To her surprise, she found him with his wife. Singh shared that she had been in a relationship with Ashwajit for four-and-a-half years, believing he was divorced. When Singh confronted him, she claimed that he slapped her, attempted to strangle her, bit her hand, and assaulted her. He then allegedly asked his driver to run the car over her.

Singh terrified for self and family

Ashwajit has been charged with causing harm and reckless driving under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, Singh sustained three broken bones in her right leg and severe injuries on the left side of her body. "I'm really terrified. I'm very scared for my family and myself. I don't feel safe. I have lost all faith in humanity," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Instagram post detailing alleged incident by Singh

Gaikwads dismiss Singh's claims

In a statement, the Gaikwad family opened up about the incident and said that Singh got hurt in an accident while clinging to Ashwajit's moving car. "She then clung on to his driver's car and the driver too wanted to leave as his boss had already left. But then as soon as the driver sped, she fell off and hurt herself badly," the said. The Gaikwads claimed that it was their driver who admitted her to a hospital.

Gaikwads allege political rivalry plot

The family also alleged a political rivalry plot. They said, "A local rival reached the spot and thought it was the best chance to get back to Gaikwad in all family rivalry." They further claimed that CCTV footage obtained by the police showed Ashwajit "nowhere in the frame when the girl fell from the car and injured herself."

Thane Police seizes SUV, summons 3 individuals

On Saturday, Thane Police seized the SUV that was implicated in the accident. Per Indian Express, the police had also summoned three people on Friday in relation to the case, but they did not appear. While a case against Ashwajit has been filed for rash driving, Singh's lawyer has demanded that he be charged with attempted murder. She said that the victim would move the Bombay High Court if the police did not accept their demand.

Special team to investigate the case

In the latest development, a special investigation team (SIT) has reportedly been formed to probe the case. Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh said, "For a thorough investigation, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of deputy commissioner of police Zone 5 Amar Singh Jadhav, and it is probing into all angles of the case." He said that officers were collecting evidence and recording witness statements as part of the investigation.