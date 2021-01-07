A 19-year-old Gujarat-based male model was allegedly thrashed, looted and raped by four men in Thane. The horrific incident was also recorded by one of the accused, identified as Puneet Shukla. The survivor managed to find his phone after the incident and reached his relative's home at night. He narrated the ordeal to his relatives, after which they filed a police complaint. Here's more.

Details How did the victim meet the accused?

The aspiring model had been living with his relatives in Thane in order to explore work opportunities in Mumbai. The victim befriended one of the four accused, Puneet, on social media. When Puneet learned about the victim's arrival in Thane, he got in touch with him and the two met at Sathe Nagar on January 3. Puneet had brought along another man.

Details A brief about the incident

The victim was taken to the terrace of an abandoned building by Puneet and the other man, where they were joined by two others. The model was allegedly raped, thrashed, looted, and sodomized on that terrace. He was also beaten with a stick when he tried to resist. Puneet recorded the incident and the men also later tossed away the victim's wallet and phone.

Arrest Three accused have since been arrested