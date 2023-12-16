Thane: Bureaucrat's son runs over girlfriend after fight, not arrested

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:45 am Dec 16, 202311:45 am

Bureaucrat's son runs over lover in Maharashtra after fight

A woman suffered several injuries after her boyfriend allegedly attempted to run her over with his car on Monday near a hotel in Thane, Maharashtra. Identified as Ashwajit Gaikwad, the accused man is the son of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Managing Director Anil Gaikwad. On the other hand, the victim has been identified as Priya Singh.

Victim shares incident details on Instagram

On Friday, Singh took to her Instagram account to share details of what happened. She said that she had gone to meet Gaikwad at 4:00am on Monday at a family function after he called her. After noticing that Gaikwad was "behaving strangely," Singh asked him to talk to her privately. She claimed that when she tried to talk to him, one of his friends started insulting her, and when she asked Gaikwad to defend her, he began hitting her.

My right leg is broken, underwent surgery: Alleges victim

She further claimed that she ran to his car to get her phone and her bag, and that's when Gaikwad asked his driver to mow her down. After running over her leg, they fled the site. "My right leg is broken, and I had to undergo surgery, had to put a rod in my right leg. I have bruises all over my body," she added.

You can check out Singh's Instagram post here

Police case filed against Gaikwad, 2 others

On the back of this incident, the police registered a case against Gaikwad and two other accused at the Kasarvadavali Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to reports, all three individuals have been charged under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and many others.

Top cop addresses claims of police refusing to register case

India Today reported that Singh initially tried to register a case at the Kasarvadavali Police Station in Thane following the event, but the personnel refused due to pressure from higher-ups. However, a top police official denied the allegations. "Probe into the incident is underway, and no arrest has been made so far," PTI quoted the senior official as saying. Currently, the woman is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.