Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: New map reveals fault in construction

1/5

India 3 min read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: New map reveals fault in construction

By Riya Baibhawi 10:26 pm Nov 18, 202310:26 pm

It has been over 160 hours since a portion of the Silkyara tunnel collapsed

While 41 laborers remain trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, a map has reportedly surfaced, revealing a potential major oversight by the construction company. It has been over 160 hours since a portion of the under-construction, 4.5km Silkyara tunnel collapsed. Per the standard operating procedure (SOP), any tunnel exceeding 3km in length must include an escape route for use during emergencies. The map indicated such a route was intended for the Silkyara tunnel, too, but was never constructed.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

A portion of the 4.5km tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway collapsed last Sunday. The tunnel was being constructed to connect Uttarkashi and Yamunotri, two of the holiest Hindu sites. While the initial span of rubble was 40m, subsequent landslides have extended the debris to as much as 70m. With no success, even on the seventh day, all 41 laborers are at risk of life-altering physical and mental health problems due to such long confinement.

3/5

Rescue efforts hindered by equipment failures

Rescue teams have attempted three separate strategies to save the trapped laborers. Plan A involved utilizing a bulldozer to clear debris, but it was abandoned due to loose rocks, risking further collapse. Plan B employed an auger machine to insert a 900mm pipe for workers to crawl through, but the machine was ineffective. Plan C utilized a more powerful American auger machine, which ceased functioning on Friday evening after a loud "cracking sound" was reportedly heard in the tunnel.

4/5

Contingency plans in place

Rescue workers have now created Plan D, employing another horizontal drilling machine, which aims to push a pipe through and reach the trapped workers. There are two backup plans as well, in case Plan D fails. Plan E involves drilling a hole vertically from the top of the rock, while Plan F, proposed by the Indian Railways, entails excavating a parallel tunnel horizontally from the opposite end of the rock to intersect with the main tunnel where laborers are trapped.

5/5

Families losing hope as health concerns arise

Family members of the trapped workers have expressed anguish as rescue operations temporarily halted on Saturday. Some asserted that the laborers would have been rescued by now if the escape route had been constructed. Meanwhile, medical professionals have shed light on the need for comprehensive rehabilitation for the trapped laborers. Experts opined that prolonged confinement could deprive their bodies of sunlight, messing with their circadian rhythm. It could also expose them to psychological stressors, triggering anxiety and depression.