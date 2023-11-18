Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation halted after second machine malfunctions

By Riya Baibhawi 01:24 pm Nov 18, 202301:24 pm

The workers have been trapped for almost 150 hours inside the Silkyara Tunnel

Drilling work to rescue 41 laborers trapped in Uttarakhand has been stopped completely, authorities said on Saturday. They have been trapped for almost 150 hours inside the Silkyara Tunnel after a portion of it collapsed on November 12. Rescue efforts were briefly suspended late on Friday after a "large-scale cracking sound" was heard and the second drilling equipment malfunctioned. The second piece of equipment was airlifted to the site on Thursday after the previous machine collapsed due to a landslide.

Why does this story matter?

A portion of the 4.5km tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway collapsed last Sunday. The tunnel was being constructed to connect Uttarkashi and Yamunotri, two of the holiest Hindu sites. While the initial span of rubble was 40m, subsequent landslides have extended the debris to as much as 70m. On Thursday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) flew in an American-made 175-hp auger machine after a 35-hp auger machine failed to do the job.

Watch: Rescue ops halted

Families worried as rescue operations face challenges

As the rescue mission proceeds, the families of the trapped laborers have gathered at the site, expressing their worries about the well-being of their loved ones. A brother of one worker from Haridwar stressed the urgency of a quick rescue before the laborers' health worsened. Medical professionals have also emphasized the need for thorough rehabilitation for those trapped, as extended confinement may require both mental and physical healing processes. The rescue attempts have been hindered by debris falling during drilling.

Food, medicine sent in every 2 hours

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) confirmed that water, food, oxygen, and electricity are all available. All the trapped laborers have confirmed the receipt of the items. It added that popcorn, nuts, roasted chickpeas, and medicine were sent in every two hours inside the tunnel. As of Friday, the drilling machine had drilled a distance of up to 22m.

Another machine flown in from Indore

An additional auger machine is being transported from Indore to restart the rescue effort. The backup machine is expected to arrive on Saturday. Officials have assured that all 41 trapped laborers are safe and are receiving food and water through steel pipes drilled into the entrance. Besides this, Thai cave experts, who rescued 12 young footballers and their coach from a flooded cave in 2018, have been contacted to save the trapped workers.