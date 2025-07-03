Red alert issued for Himachal; Beas River sees 'severe' flooding  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall for several days, causing many rivers to swell. Per ANI, the Beas River in Mandi is facing "severe" flooding. The water level of the Alaknanda River also rose, submerging small temples and structures in Rudraprayag. Relief is unlikely for the state soon, as the IMD has predicted more heavy rainfall on July 5 and 7.

Monsoon impact Several bridges have been washed away The monsoon season has wreaked havoc in the Mandi district and parts of Kullu. Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that several bridges have been washed away and around 200-250 roads remain closed. The death toll from cloudbursts and flash floods in Mandi has risen to 11 with six more bodies recovered. Search operations are on for 34 missing persons.

Visuals of Beas

Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: Due to very heavy rainfall in the region, the Beas River is experiencing severe flooding.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Himachal Pradesh.

Flood warning Relief work is already underway The weather department has also issued a low to moderate flash-flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla over the next 24 hours. Singh said that relief work is already underway and he will personally visit affected areas soon. He admitted that central assistance has not yet reached the state, but damage assessment is being conducted for financial support from the Union government.