Dense fog engulfs North India; flights, trains delayed in Delhi
What's the story
Dense fog and severe cold conditions have gripped Delhi and parts of North India, wreaking havoc.
Visibility in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) reduced to zero on Friday morning, resulting in over 150 flights and 26 trains being delayed.
FlightRadar24 reported an average flight delay of 41 minutes owing to the weather conditions.
Weather alert
IMD issues fog warning, Delhi's AQI reaches severe level
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of moderate to very dense fog across North India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi touched a severe 409 at 7am on Friday, the Central Pollution Control Board reported.
This is a decline from the AQI of 299 recorded the previous day.
GRAP measures
Centre's panel re-implements Stage 3 curbs amid rising pollution
In light of the increasing pollution levels, the Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Thursday re-imposed Stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The restrictions include a ban on non-essential construction work and certain vehicles.
Classes up to grade V are also advised to shift to hybrid mode.
Weather forecast
Cold wave intensifies across north India, IMD predicts rainfall
The IMD has also forecasted a rainy week ahead for several parts of North India, with possible thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms.
The cold wave has also intensified across the region, with temperatures plummeting in Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.
In Himachal Pradesh, a yellow warning was issued for cold wave conditions and dense fog in several districts.
Twitter Post
26 trains to Delhi running late
26 trains to Delhi are running late due to fog conditions in the national capital and parts of north India, as per Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/gQniCQhFu8— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025
Relief measures
Night shelters set up in Delhi amid severe cold conditions
To offer respite from the biting cold, night shelters have been established across Delhi for homeless people looking for shelter.
The dense fog and biting cold continue to trouble residents and travelers in Delhi-NCR and neighboring areas.
Satellite images revealed a thick blanket of fog covered the Indo-Gangetic Plain from Lahore to Prayagraj, further impacting airports, highways, and railway routes.