Why villagers in Maharashtra have gone bald in a week
What's the story
In a bizarre incident, residents of three villages in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have complained of sudden and extreme hair loss in a week's time.
The villages are Borgaon, Kalwad, and Hingna. The villagers have dubbed the phenomenon the "Baldness Virus."
So far, some 30 to 40 people in these villages in the Buldhana region have reported substantial hair loss, prompting great concern among inhabitants and surrounding areas.
Personal accounts
Villagers' experiences and health officials' response
Rama Patil Tharkar, the village sarpanch, told Times Now that it as "a strange disease...in which the citizens are losing their hair."
An elderly woman from one of the affected villages revealed to India Today that she has been losing hair since last Sunday.
Some locals have stated that a simple tug on their hair is enough to pull it out, while others have noticed bald patches emerging after only a few days.
Medical findings
Health investigation reveals fungal infection
In light of this shocking situation, many affected people have chosen to shave their heads completely.
District health officials have visited the affected areas to assess the situation.
A team from the health department identified about 50 people suffering from this condition.
District Health Officer Amol Geete said that "Around 99% of the cases show a fungal infection of the scalp."
Water samples from these villages have been collected for testing to check for potential contamination.
Ongoing analysis
Water quality and medical treatment under scrutiny
The affected villages fall in Purna river basin, an area notorious for its saline soil and poor water quality.
Earlier reports had flagged excessive fluoride and fertilizer content in groundwater as possible culprits.
Dr. Deepali Bahekar, Shegaon's health officer, said medical treatment has started on the basis of symptoms observed by skincare specialists.
She also suggested scalp biopsies to find the exact cause of this condition.