What's the story

In a bizarre incident, residents of three villages in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have complained of sudden and extreme hair loss in a week's time.

The villages are Borgaon, Kalwad, and Hingna. The villagers have dubbed the phenomenon the "Baldness Virus."

So far, some 30 to 40 people in these villages in the Buldhana region have reported substantial hair loss, prompting great concern among inhabitants and surrounding areas.